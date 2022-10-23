NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Trick Play On Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens dove deep into the playbook for a trick play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.

On 4th & 1 from the Browns' 49-yard line, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center. It looked like he was just trying to get the Browns to jump offsides before he got the ball and tossed it to Lamar Jackson, who was in the backfield.

Jackson was able to get a first down on the play and the crowd was loving it.

Ravens fans on social media also loved this play call from Greg Roman.

It'll be interesting to see if the Ravens use this play again in another game during this season.

The Ravens are now 4-3 after their 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns. They'll get the 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their next game on Thursday Night Football.