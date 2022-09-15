NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Endorsement News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan made headlines this Wednesday due to his latest endorsement deal.

Ryan is teaming up with Dr. Scholl's for this football season. He'll be a brand ambassador, helping the company with its launch of its new foot spray.

"Two things are for certain: I know football, and I know feet," Ryan said in a statement. "But the stigma around talking about feet has always felt so unnecessary to me. I'm excited to share my expert knowledge with these young Tarheels and help them step up their game - including tackling Athlete's Foot with the help of Dr. Scholl's."

Fans are very amused by this pairing because they believe Ryan has a foot fetish - albeit he dismissed that notion in his statement.

"Absolutely brilliant marketing," one fan said.

"The heart wants what it wants," another fan tweeted.

To this day, Ryan is one of the most entertaining personalities in the NFL. He should have no trouble promoting Dr. Scholl's products this fall.