NFL World Reacts To The Rob Gronkowski Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski will be a part of the Super Bowl festivities this year. But not as a player.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the FanDuel sports betting app has announced that Gronkowski will be a part of their Super Bowl commercial this February. Per the report, they will have Gronkowski attempt to kick a field goal live.

As a sports book, FanDuel intends to make sure fans can bet on the spectacle. They're apparently going to pay out $10 million in free bets during the event.

Back in December, Gronkowski made the news by showing off his kicking skills and attempting some short-range attempts on a high school field with some friends.

Some NFL fans think it's a genius move by FanDuel to try and get some extra publicity to their site, while others think it's a bad idea to try and make a wager like that:

Rob Gronkowski has been doing just about every TV show and commercial that will take him on over the past few years. And all the while, NFL teams have continued to try and recruit him whenever he gives even the faintest hint that he has interest in returning to the league.

He may not be a player anymore, but Gronkowski will be a regular on television for a very, very long time.

Will Gronkowski actually make this attempted field goal?