NFL World Reacts To The Rob Gronkowski Salary News

Rob Gronkowski's career earnings in the NFL are nothing more than a rainy day fund for the all-time great tight end.

According to sports business insider Darren Rovell, Gronkowski has "never touched" the $70 million he earned over his 11-year NFL career — instead living off the money he's made from endorsement deals.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"That's the smart way to do it," one fan wrote.

"Well known fact in NFL circles and a model to young players how to stay wealthy after retirement," another added.

Gronk has earned more than enough to support a comfortable lifestyle without any of his NFL salary. He has endorsement deals with big-time companies like Nike, Tide, Dunkin' Donuts, USAA, T-Mobile, BodyArmor, Monster Energy and more.

The free-agent tight end announced his retirement from the game of football on Tuesday, but the money-making opportunities will no doubt continue well beyond his NFL career.