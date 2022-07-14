NFL World Reacts To The Roger Goodell Salary News

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Back in 2020, Roger Goodell chose to take no salary due to the uncertainty of what was to come in the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast-forward to 2022 and Goodell is being rewarded... by getting all of that money he gave up back.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Goodell wound up making $63.9 million during the 2020-21 fiscal year. It was the same amount he had made in the previous fiscal year.

The obvious conclusion was that the NFL had rewarded Goodell by giving him a bonus that was identical to what he would've made in salary. The end result was record compensation.

Some fans are ripping Goodell for being terrible and are frustrated with how easily he gets away with things like this. Others can't help but admire Roger Goodell for his ability to always get his money, no matter what he does.

Roger Goodell has been a controversial figure among NFL fans for a long time. Many can't stand how much money he makes on the backs of players who may not get as much as they deserve.

Goodell has also received plenty of criticism for his handling of various controversies through the years.

Deflategate, CTE, domestic violence, team relocations, sponsorships, partnerships and toxic workplace allegations are just a few of the wide-ranging controversies that Goodell has been at the center of.

But he's consistently pleased the one group of people that matter most - the NFL owners. And so long as he has their stamp of approval, he'll get their money too.