NFL World Reacts To The Rookie Retirement News

Lions rookie Jermaine Waller ended his NFL career before it even began.

The undrafted cornerback out of Virginia Tech retired from the league on Wednesday, the Detroit organization announced.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Lockdown corner, never gave up a single touchdown in the league #dbu #gokies," one fan joked.

"You seemingly always see one of these every year and I always wonder what the reasoning is," another pondered.

Waller signed with the Lions last month, penning a deal including a $10,000 signing bonus and $55,000 in guarantees, per NBC Sports. The team has now placed him on the reserve/retired list.

Waller participated in the team's rookie minicamp and the first two weeks of OTAs. He was not present for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Waller put together a fantastic senior season for Virginia Tech in 2021, logging a team-high four interceptions, 45 tackles and five passes defended. He only appeared in two contests in 2020 as he dealt with multiple injury issues.