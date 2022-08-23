NFL World Reacts To The Rough Mac Jones News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense are reportedly struggling during practice on Tuesday afternoon.

"Man, this is bad. The most troublesome offensive practice of summer," Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan said. "Jones 7/17 after his 2-minute drill ends in an INT."

Naturally, fans are a little concerned with the state of the offense after longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left.

"The Pats' offense has sounded like a complete dumpster fire all summer," NFL reporter Matt Verderame said.

While most fans are worrying about the start of the season, others are staying confident that Jones and company will figure it out.

"The Patriots are getting worked but that’s ok. 1. It’s a practice. 2. They’ll get better as a result of a day like today," one fan said.

"Make it make sense that Preseason games don't matter but now practice does. I'm far from a Mac Jones apologist but people are getting ridiculous," another fan said.

He finished his rookie year with 3,801 yards through the air, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Will he take a step forward or a step back in 2022?