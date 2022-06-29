NFL World Reacts To The Running Back Professor News

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 01: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Aller /Getty Images)

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams is heading back to school. Just not as a student... Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Williams will return to his alma mater, Texas A&M, where he'll teach an NIL class at the Aggies' law school.

"Having someone who has been in that system, who can relate, and who can bring a certain stamp of actual, real-life engagement in that world, I feel like can be beneficial," the Cincy RB said on Alex Sinatra's podcast, a business consultant who Williams will be co-teaching the class with.

"There has to be someone that represents them," he continued. "There has to be someone who understands the ins and outs when it comes to constructing contracts and doing all the little, minute details in the middle of it."

The NFL world reacted to the running back's professor news on Wednesday.

Class is scheduled to be in session for spring of 2023.