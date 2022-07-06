NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: Ciara (L) and NFL player Russell Wilson attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos.

The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare.

The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara photos on social media.

"THICCC BOIIII," SportsTalkATL replied.

"Idk why the hell y’all looking at Russ when Ciara’s RIGHT THERE," another user commented.

"Don't athletes feel weird when random people post their photos," another asked.

"This a new TMZ account Dov?"

Denver recently wrapped up minicamp giving players a couple weeks before training camp starts ramping back up.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos return to practice Wednesday, July 27.