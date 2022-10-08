NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Injury News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On Friday, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection near his right throwing shoulder.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Wilson has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi — an injury that's not typically treated by injection.

Wilson reportedly intends on playing through the injury and suiting up for next week's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this injury news.

"Doesn’t make up for his missed progressions but would certainly explain some of the bad misses. Hard to generate force with a hurt Lat," one fan wrote.

"Well, this is going to be a long year for the Broncos. Absolute pain and frustration from injuries, coaching & the fact the Hawks are benefitting for their future being brighter at this point than this muck Broncos team," another said.

"Yeah I’m dropping him in fantasy lol," another added.

Wilson is coming off a dreadful performance in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, throwing two interceptions and missing multiple throws.

Wilson will have some extra time to recover as his team won't play again until Monday, October 17.