NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Practice News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After missing Week 7, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still not a lock to play in London on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson was limited in practice with a hamstring injury on Wednesday - the same injury that kept him off the field this past Sunday. Unfortunately for the Broncos, it was the same story for Wilson again this week.

The Broncos quarterback was once again limited at practice. He said he intends to play on Sunday against the Jaguars, but that will likely depend on his final game status tomorrow.

NFL fans are having fun with this for a variety reasons - one is because of his nickname "Mr. Unlimited" and the other is because of a story that he apparently worked out with high knees while on the plane ride to England:

It's been a rough season for Wilson and the Broncos. They're 2-5 right now and could be facing a major shakeup if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Wilson has been a big part of the problem, leading an offense that ranks last in points scored and has been held to 16 points or less six times.

That being said, the team still seems to be better with him than without him. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if the team tries to rush him back before he's at 100-percent health. Though at this point, it's hard to imagine that anything can turn the season around.

Will Wilson play on Sunday?