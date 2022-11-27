NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Sideline Video

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Things are not going swimmingly in Denver right now.

The Broncos have struggled yet again on Sunday as they've only mustered three points against the lowly Carolina Panthers. That led to defensive lineman Mike Purcell getting in the face of Russell Wilson as the defense was coming off the field.

Here's a video:

That's the reaction of someone who is tired of the offensive unit being dreadful every game.

NFL fans also had some ice-cold reactions to that video.

Wilson's struggles have been well-documented throughout the season and they've gotten worse on Sunday against the Panthers. Wilson has only thrown for 142 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos are down by 13, 23-10.

If that result holds, the Broncos will drop to 3-8 overall which will lead to more questions about the short and long-term future of the team.

We'll see if Purcell tries to downplay his reaction with Wilson if he speaks to the media after the game.