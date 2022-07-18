NFL World Reacts To The Ryan Switzer Retirement News

In 2017, former North Carolina wide receiver and return specialist Ryan Switzer saw his NFL dream come true when the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round. But today, Switzer has woken up to the reality that it's time to retire.

Taking to social media, Switzer announced that he is retiring and will now go into coaching. He cited a serious injury that will keep him from meeting the physical demands of the game.

"Although my playing days are over, I'm looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I've accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching. I promise to bring the same relentless mindset that enabled me to live my dream of playing NFL football to this next chapter of my life," Switzer wrote.

Switzer's tweet is going viral with over 2,000 likes in just over 20 minutes. As you can see by the comments below, fans are lamenting that his bright career was cut so short:

Ryan Switzer rose to national prominence as the North Carolina Tar Heels' return ace during his freshman season. In 2013, Switzer led the NCAA in yards per punt return, scoring five touchdowns in the process.

Switzer earned All-American honors in 2013 and 2015 and was a four-time All-Conference selection.

The Dallas Cowboys were impressed enough to make Switzer a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He would spent one year in Dallas, two with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two with the Cleveland Browns.

We wish Ryan Switzer the best of luck in his future endeavors.