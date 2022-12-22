NFL World Reacts To The Ryan Tannehill Announcement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Houston Texans.

Tannehill has been battling a nagging ankle injury for a significant portion of the 2022 season. He re-aggravated that injury this past weekend and was in and out of the Titans' Week 15 loss.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis is set to make his third career start in place of Tannehill.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Willis, you better hand the ball to Henry every single play lol," one fan wrote.

"Titans stink. Texans been playing well," another said.

"Music City Malik. Let’s go," another added.

The Titans have lost each of their last four games, dropping to 7-7 on the year. The Texans only have one win so far this season, but took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime this past weekend.

Willis notched his first career start against the Texans in Week 8, leading Tennessee to a 17-10 win.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville.