NFL World Reacts To The Ryan Tannehill Injury News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill briefly left the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

After suffering an ankle injury, Tannehill was forced from the game. He was replaced by rookie quarterback Malik Willis, but eventually was able to come back into the game.

Following the game, Tannehill was spotted in a walking boot. However, when he showed up to practice on Wednesday afternoon, the boot was gone.

Fans were surprised to see him walking without a limp today after what looked to be a serious injury.

"Wow. No boot and no prominent limp. Dude is really tough as nails lol," one fan said.

"Tried telling people the boot was for stability and precautions. It’s not that bad. Prob hurts but very manageable," said another fan.

"That's a tough MF! Seeing it live it sure looked bad. Him holding his helmet with 2 hands after holding his knee in the seconds prior didn't look great. GLAD THE QB1 IS OK!" said a third.

If Tannehill can't play on Sunday, Willis will get his first NFL start. Tennessee faces off against the Houston Texans.