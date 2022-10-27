NFL World Reacts To The Ryan Tannehill Practice Video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was forced out of the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The starting quarterback was was replaced by rookie quarterback Malik Willis as he dealt with an ankle injury. Although Tannehill came back into the game, he was spotted with a walking boot following the contest.

On Thursday afternoon, fans all took notice of what the veteran signal caller was doing at practice. A video showed Tannehill directing Willis and giving him advice during practice.

Check it out.

Fans were glad to see Tannehill taking a moment to mentor a quarterback that could be his replacement in the near future.

"Both Tannehill and Woodside helping Malik. Team players there, only concern is winning," a fan said.

"When you remember folks wanting to run Tannehill out of TN(again) because they thought he wasn’t actually going to mentor Malik..good times, good times lol," said another fan.

It's unclear if Tannehill will get the start this weekend against the Houston Texans. If not, his advice to Willis could be invaluable this week.