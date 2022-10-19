NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Crushing Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Saints will reportedly be down a number of key players in this Sunday's game.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, New Orleans has "ruled out WR Michael Thomas, WR Jarvis Landry and CB Marshon Lattimore for Week 7 against the Cardinals."

The NFL world reacted to the Saints tough injury news on Wednesday.

"What even happened to Thomas," one user commented.

"Some notable Saints will miss tomorrow's game vs. Arizona," reported Robby Baker.

"Too many stars getting hurt this season around the league smh," another tweeted.

"Most Cardinals thing to do would be to lose this game which is gonna happen," a fan cried.

"Big absences for the Saints…" replied Josh Weinfuss.

"I have to applaud you Michael Thomas. No man has ever gotten away with blatant robbery so easily. Impressive sir," another applauded.

"As expected," said Chris Rosvoglou. "Now we have to hope the 10-day break will be enough to get them back on the field for Week 8."

Tough day to be a Saints fan.