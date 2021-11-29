NFL World Reacts To The Saints Quarterback News

The New Orleans Saints look to be making a quarterback change for this week.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Trevor Siemian isn’t taking the starter’s reps at practice this week. Those reps are going to Taysom Hill.

Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

It’s been a struggle for New Orleans ever since Jameis Winston blew out his knee. Siemian has played in five games this season and started out strong, but has trended down the last two weeks.

Against the Eagles and Bills (both losses), Siemian combined for four touchdown passes and three interceptions. The Bills loss was the most troubling as Siemian only had 163 yards and one touchdown pass along with an interception.

It looks like that’s been the deciding factor for Sean Payton to make this move and Saints fans seem fine with it.

Step 1) Saints start Taysom Hill

Step 2) Cowboys move Micah Parsons to spy

Step 3) Cowboys win, 27 to negative 3 https://t.co/b5vU8fPWzu — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 29, 2021

<beat writers cannot share tactical information from practice> https://t.co/ka9QVcYD0F — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 29, 2021

Are we emotionally prepared for Taysom Hill's only good game in his career? https://t.co/JeHpRWWPQP — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) November 29, 2021

Let’s go! Taysom Hill is the top QB waiver target of the week He scored between 17.5 and 24 fantasy points in all 4 starts last year – with at least 40 rushing yards in each. Had 4 rush TDs and more carries inside the 5 than Kamara in that span https://t.co/Ujs7esaiT2 — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 29, 2021

Have tickets to the game Thursday and now I'm even more excited to go https://t.co/QLAAf9HFZE — Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) November 29, 2021

Sean heard me yell at him thanksgiving to make a change no need to thank me just doing my civic duty 🤝 https://t.co/godAPLF5XA — david piña (@davinho9) November 29, 2021

Hill has been Payton’s “do it all” player during his tenure. Hill hasn’t done much passing work this season as he has just 56 yards and no touchdowns.

That said, he did throw for 920 yards last year along with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hill will likely be used as a runner on a lot of plays if he does get the start. He has 104 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries thus far.

Kickoff against Dallas will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.