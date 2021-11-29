The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saints Quarterback News

A closeup of a New Orleans Saints helmet on the football field.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints look to be making a quarterback change for this week.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Trevor Siemian isn’t taking the starter’s reps at practice this week. Those reps are going to Taysom Hill.

It’s been a struggle for New Orleans ever since Jameis Winston blew out his knee. Siemian has played in five games this season and started out strong, but has trended down the last two weeks.

Against the Eagles and Bills (both losses), Siemian combined for four touchdown passes and three interceptions. The Bills loss was the most troubling as Siemian only had 163 yards and one touchdown pass along with an interception.

It looks like that’s been the deciding factor for Sean Payton to make this move and Saints fans seem fine with it.

Hill has been Payton’s “do it all” player during his tenure. Hill hasn’t done much passing work this season as he has just 56 yards and no touchdowns.

That said, he did throw for 920 yards last year along with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hill will likely be used as a runner on a lot of plays if he does get the start. He has 104 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries thus far.

Kickoff against Dallas will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

