NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season.

According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello.

Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production at the collegiate level — specifically the 2020 performance that saw him set the SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards against the defending-champion LSU Tigers.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this notable signing.

"Didn't this guy throw for like 600 yards on lsu one time?" one fan asked.

"The last time he threw footballs in Louisiana he set an SEC record," another said.

"The last time he played a game in Louisiana went pretty well," another added.

The Saints were in need of a third quarterback option following Jameis Winston's foot injury suffered earlier this week. Costello will lighten the load on backups Andy Dalton and Ian Book as Winston recovers.

Costello spent time on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad in 2021 and served as a backup QB for the Philadelphia Stars in 2022.