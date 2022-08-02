NFL World Reacts To The Saints Suspension News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In the latest NFL suspension news, Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker was handed a six-game ban from the league on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

A seventh-round pick of New Orleans last season, Baker's suspension is reportedly due to violating the NFL's PED policy.

The NFL world reacted to Baker's suspension news on social media.

"THIS MAN GOT THE SAME [EXPLETIVE] AS WATSON," one user replied.

"Tough for Baker," commented Saints reporter Nick Underhill. "He is having a good camp, but odds of making the 53-man roster are steep for anyone who isn't Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway or Deonte Harty

"Must of done something truly truly horrible to deserve such a harsh penalty like Watson," tweeted Saints writer Ralph Malbrough.

"Obviously not good for Kawaan Baker's long-term prospects of making the Saints roster," Jeff Duncan pointed out. "He couldn't afford this kind of setback."

Baker appeared in two games for New Orleans last season.