NFL World Reacts To The Sammy Watkins Claiming

The Baltimore Ravens are reeling at the wide receiver position.

Devin Duvernay, one of the team's few remaining wideout options, suffered what could be a serious foot injury during practice on Tuesday.

In response to this injury, the Ravens have picked up veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers. Watkins was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this pickup for the Ravens.

"If it ain’t fixed, break it some more… or something like that," one fan wrote.

"Nobody loves giving old WRs one more shot than the Ravens do," another said.

"Yea Lamar definitely leaving Baltimore," another added.

With Duvernay out and Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace both on IR, the Ravens are left with Damarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson and James Proche on their active roster. The team also signed veteran wide receiver Mike Thomas to the practice squad earlier this morning.

Duvernay will undergo further testing to determine the severity of his foot injury.

Watkins, 29, logged 206 receiving yards through nine games with the Packers this year. This is his second stint with the Ravens after suiting up with the team in 2021.