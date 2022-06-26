NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley Shirtless Photos

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley looks ready to prove a lot of doubters wrong in just a few short months.

Barkley posted a few shirtless photos on his Twitter page on Saturday and he looks absolutely ripped. He's definitely put on some muscle this offseason as he looks to get back to his normal self.

Fans are eager to see how Barkley plays this season.

Barkley finished this past season with 593 yards and two touchdowns off 162 carries.

He's still trying to get back to being a 1,000-yard rusher like he was during his first two seasons in the NFL.

If he's able to do that, the Giants will potentially be a lot better than some are predicting them to be.