NFL World Reacts To The Scene In Seattle For Seahawks-Bears Game

We have one of our first snow games of the NFL season on Sunday between the Bears and Seahawks.

It’s been snowing throughout the day in Seattle and it’s continued to keep going all the way till game time.

The field is completely covered by snow as shown here:

Yes, this is a game being played between two teams that won’t make the playoffs, but it doesn’t make it any less epic.

The NFL world was loving the scene during the game and had some great reactions to it on social media.

Seattle opened the scoring in the first quarter as Russell Wilson found receiver DK Metcalf for a 41-yard strike to make it 7-0. Seattle is looking to get to 6-9, while the Bears are looking to get to 5-10.

