The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Scene In Seattle For Seahawks-Bears Game

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium Lumen Field formerly known as CenturyLink Field.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

We have one of our first snow games of the NFL season on Sunday between the Bears and Seahawks.

It’s been snowing throughout the day in Seattle and it’s continued to keep going all the way till game time.

The field is completely covered by snow as shown here:

Yes, this is a game being played between two teams that won’t make the playoffs, but it doesn’t make it any less epic.

The NFL world was loving the scene during the game and had some great reactions to it on social media.

Seattle opened the scoring in the first quarter as Russell Wilson found receiver DK Metcalf for a 41-yard strike to make it 7-0. Seattle is looking to get to 6-9, while the Bears are looking to get to 5-10.

This contest is currently being televised by FOX.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.