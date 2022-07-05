NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Announcement

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: Overall view of CenturyLink Field before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust issued a strong statement.

In the statement, she made it clear that she won't be selling either team any time soon. "As we've stated before, neither of the team is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," the statement read.

"A time will come when that changes given Paul's plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can takes 10 to 20 years to wind down," the statement continued.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the latest news.

"As we reported recently, team also can’t be sold until May, 2024 without giving back 10 percent to the public stadium authority," Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta said. "This statement further puts to rest any thought of a sale anytime soon."

"Looks like Seahawks aren't being sold. Not for awhile anyway..." another fan said.

Other fans are begging the family to sell - to Nike founder Phil Knight. "Sell the teams Jodi. Let Phil Knight take the Blazers," a fan said.

Who will buy the Seahawks and Trail Blazers?