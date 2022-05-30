NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Draft Scare

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The Seattle Seahawks logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Seahawks were able to grab one of the draft's most-coveted running backs in the second round of April's draft.

But, they almost were never able to get a hold of him.

Per Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, "The Seahawks picked RB Kenneth Walker in the 2nd round of the draft. But they got a bit of a scare when they kept on calling and his phone went straight to voicemail. Over & over. They finally got a hold of him with about a minute left."

The NFL world reacted to the Seahawks draft clip Monday.

"John was with us in Green Bay, never took a player without reaching him," said Andrew Brandt. "Passed on a few that we couldn't find (all in lower rounds)."

"Did they need his permission?" asked Jake Query.

"This mf was not tryna join the Seahawks," cried one fan.

"This generation infatuation with putting their phones on DND and turning their notifications off is so damn dumb…." another complained. "This is so silly."

"The draft has been over for weeks and this still stressed me out."

"This made me feel like the 1970’s - (17 rounds) no cell phones and trying to make sure to locate player that we were selecting!" tweeted former Jets scout Connie Carberg.

"As someone who doesn't answer the phone if it's from a number I don't recognize, I have never related to an NFL player more," said Chris Spooner.

Kenneth Walker only fumbled the ball once in his Spartans career, but nearly fumbled the Day 2 bag thanks to "Do Not Disturb."