NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Playoff Collapse

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

From 17-16 to 41-17?

After carrying a one-point lead into the half, the Seattle Seahawks kept it close early in the third quarter before completely letting go of the rope in the fourth.

Here's what the NFL world had to say about the Seahawks letdown on social media:

"Russell Wilson at Home watching Geno Smith's Seahawks Collapse," a user said.

"This game got boring quick, what a 2nd half collapse by the Seahawks. (And that's coming from someone who watched all 17 games of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts)," another tweeted.

"Wow this is a collapse if I've ever seen one," a fan commented. "The Seahawks were playing so well for 3 quarters."

"Was always going to be tough today but disappointed with our collapse in the second half after a decent first half," a member of the 12th Man said.

Few thought Seattle was even going to be able to crash the playoff party coming into the year after team pillars like Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson walked out the door. But they held their own a good chunk of the game on Saturday.

Onward and upward for the Niners.