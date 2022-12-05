NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Significant Injury

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 04: Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball during an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 04, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker has been superb all year and is the prohibitive favorite to win Rookie of the Year this season. But an injury threatens to derail his season right as the Seahawks are pushing for the playoffs.

Walker suffered a foot injury in Sunday's win over the rival Los Angeles Rams. But head coach Pete Carroll still isn't sure about the extent of the injury.

Speaking to the media, Carroll said that it's an "unusual" injury in his foot and it's not clear how bad it is at the moment. But he expressed optimism that Walker will play this coming week.

Seahawks fans are a little less optimistic. Some are trying to diagnose the injury on their own while others are fearful that it's a sign that Walker could be heading for a rough NFL career and should be careful with him moving forward:

Kenneth Walker was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in the 2022 NFL Draft. But he's been better than expected for the Seahawks this season.

Walker has 649 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to go along with 119 yards through the air. He's averaged 74 rushing yards per game since Week 5 with three games over 95 rushing yards.

Walker earned Rookie of the Month honors in October and leads all rookies in rushing yards.

Will Kenneth Walker's injury keep him out of Week 14?