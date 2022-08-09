NFL World Reacts To The Sean McVay Contract News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay opened up on his recent contract talks with the team.

"These things can kind of drag on, as we all know," McVay said. "But I do feel really good about the direction and all the conversations that have been had as it relates to myself and Les."

Well, just a few weeks later, the head coach reportedly has a new contract. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, McVay announced he has a secured a new deal, while general manager Les Snead is still working on his.

Fans are thrilled McVay isn't going anywhere.

"He’s still underpaid. regular season: 55-26 playoffs: 7-3," one fan said.

"Well deserved he’s done great things for them besides the good results they rewarded their own," another fan said.

"Remember that whole him and AD retiring thing. Yeah both were contract related as well all knew," said a third fan.

The Rams are hoping to win yet another Super Bowl. With McVay on the sidelines, that's certainly a possibility.