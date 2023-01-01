NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital.

Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton is expected to have to trade a first rounder to the Saints."

The NFL world reacted to New Orleans' reported trade demands on Sunday.

"I've been saying this for some time now," commented Chuck Harris. "Payton will require at least a 1st rounder. That doesn't mean it needs to be 2023's. But that may require additional picks."

"Like I’ve said Browns fans… CROSS HIM OFF," a user said.

"The Broncos right now."

"WHAT?!" another asked.

"Forget about that."

"My guess is that won't happen."

"Is there really a Cowboys fan out there who would give up a coach who has won at least 12 games in back to back playoff seasons AND a first-round pick for Sean Payton?" tweeted Blogging The Boys. "If so... why?!"

Would you give up a first rounder for one of the brightest coaches in football?