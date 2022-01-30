NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Speculation

The Spun

Sean Payton on the sidelines in New OrleansATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sean Payton has stepped away from coaching (for now at least) but if he wants to come back, he will have to be traded.

The Saints have their asking price ready in case teams do come calling, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The price is comparable to what the Bucs gave up to get Jon Gruden from the Raiders in 2002.

The Bucs traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and $8 million to land him.

Considering how great of a coach Payton has been for the last 15 years, it’s possible that the asking price could be even higher.

The NFL world knows that this is quite the haul to give up for a legendary coach.

Right now, it seems like Payton’s next move may be in the broadcasting field as the networks will fight to get a contract done.

Payton finished his Saints tenure with a 152-89 regular-season record. He also led the Saints to their only Super Bowl win during the 2009-10 season over the Indianapolis Colts.

