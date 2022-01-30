NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Speculation

Sean Payton has stepped away from coaching (for now at least) but if he wants to come back, he will have to be traded.

The Saints have their asking price ready in case teams do come calling, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The price is comparable to what the Bucs gave up to get Jon Gruden from the Raiders in 2002.

The Bucs traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and $8 million to land him.

Considering how great of a coach Payton has been for the last 15 years, it’s possible that the asking price could be even higher.

The NFL world knows that this is quite the haul to give up for a legendary coach.

Discussing trade compensation from the same year “How You Remind Me” by Nickleback was released, Crank Yankers premiered, and Michael Jackson dangled that baby over that balcony seems like a really great and modern way to do business!!! https://t.co/GB10wDSgYr — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) January 30, 2022

2 1sts & 2 2nds sound like a good starting point, teams gonna have to give up a lil more tho https://t.co/C5FBewh8j8 — ⚜️Q⚜️ (@_QTip) January 30, 2022

Teams interested in Sean Payton will have to pay up (if he returns in the next few years). https://t.co/bmUfcglDrC — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 30, 2022

Can't wait to see what Jerry gives up next offseason https://t.co/Vcid71UwYJ — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) January 30, 2022

Right now, it seems like Payton’s next move may be in the broadcasting field as the networks will fight to get a contract done.

Payton finished his Saints tenure with a 152-89 regular-season record. He also led the Saints to their only Super Bowl win during the 2009-10 season over the Indianapolis Colts.