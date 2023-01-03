NFL World Reacts To The Shannon Sharpe Announcement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Shannon Sharpe attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Shannon Sharpe didn't show up for this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least.

Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Sharpe's debate partner, Skip Bayless, made headlines for his insensitive tweet regarding this situation.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.

A plethora of fans and media members crushed Bayless for making these remarks.

Although it hasn't been confirmed, sports fans are convinced Sharpe didn't show up for Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" because he's disappointed in Bayless.

"I respect Shannon Sharpe for not Showing up to Today’s Undisputed," one fan said.

"Glad Shannon didn't show up," a second fan tweeted. "What Skip did last night was disgusting."

"I’m calling it now. Shannon will leave the show sooner than later," another Twitter user said. "He’s got his podcast so he can still be apart of the discussion of sports. He doesn’t need to sit across from this buffoon anymore."

This Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" started off with Bayless saying he's "wrecked" by last night's incident.

Bayless claims Sharpe will return for Wednesday's show.