NFL World Reacts To The Shaun Alexander Personal News

Shaun Alexander had as dominant a five-year stretch as any running back has ever had during his time with Seattle.

From 2001-2005, Alexander rushed for 7,504 yards and 87 touchdowns on his way to an MVP, three Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl appearance and All-Pro honors. Now, according to ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, No. 37 will be added to the team's Ring of Honor.

Painting the scene on Sunday:

"Seahawks play-by-plan man Steve Raible on the mic, GM John Schneider and team president Chuck Arnold also on stage as the Seahawks induct Shaun Alexander into their Ring of Honor. That’s Alexander’s wife, Valerie, at his side. Their 11 children are a few feet away from the stage."

The NFL world reacted to the Shaun Alexander news on social media.

"ELEVEN?" a user asked in all-caps.

"I always wondered why I ain’t heard a peep from Shaun Alexander since he retired and it turns out it’s because he been changing [expletive] Pampers for 11 kids straight," another said.

"Shaun wanted an OL and backup OL for life."

"E L E V E N."

"I'm sorry how many children," tweeted Danny Kelly.

"He took the 12th man literally."

9 NFL seasons, 11 children for Mr. Touchdown.