NFL World Reacts To The Shirtless J.J. Watt Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt is looking absolutely ripped during this offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher posted a photo on his Twitter account of him shirtless as he was showing off his muscles.

It looks like he's put on more weight as he tries to stay healthy next season.

NFL fans had some fun reacting to this post.

"Dude looks like he’s a monster! One of the best dudes on and off the field, Watt is what I mentor young players to be," one fan tweeted.

"Pray for the rest of the league," another fan tweeted.

Watt finished the 2021 season with only 16 total tackles (10 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, and two passes defended. He only played in seven of the team's 17 regular season games as Watt dealt with numerous injuries.

He's missed a lot of time in four of his last six seasons, though he's hoping to change that this upcoming season.