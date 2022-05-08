NFL World Reacts To The Shirtless Troy Aikman Photo

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson and Troy Aikman are still looking good.

At 78 years old and 55 years old, respectively, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach and star quarterback enjoyed some time in the sun together.

Johnson, an avid fisherman, appeared to have Aikman out on his boat in Florida.

A shirtless photo of Johnson and Aikman is going viral on social media.

Cowboys fans are loving it.

"I’m already excited for the shirtless pic of Dak and Mike McCarthy together on a boat 25 years from now," one fan tweeted.

"If Troy was playing today he would be the second best QB in the NFC East behind Dak," another fan joked.

"These two would have won 5+ rings always remember kids check your ego at the f--king door!" one fan added.

Johnson and Aikman won two Super Bowls together in Dallas, before Johnson was essentially ousted by owner Jerry Jones.

Will we see a Super Bowl reunion for Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy some 20 years into the future?