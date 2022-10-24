NFL World Reacts To The Shocking Matt Ryan News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

When the Indianapolis Colts made the move to bring in Matt Ryan, many saw it as one of the more solid moves of the offseason.

However, through six games, it's gone about as bad as anyone could've imagined. And now, according to longtime Colts reporter Mike Chappell, the team is going in a different direction at quarterback.

Per a source with Chappell: "[Indy] benching Matt Ryan, turning to Sam Ehlinger. Sam makes 1st career start Sunday vs. Washington. Nick Foles will be No. 2."

The NFL world reacted to the surprising news on Monday.

"Excuse me," replied ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

"Look at God," commented Justin Byers.

"As a #Falcons fan, this just makes me sad," another said. "I guess it’s time for Matt, Brady, and Rodgers to retire."

"Chris Ballard striking out on veteran QB's?" asked Zack Pearson. "Ouch."

"Damn, not only did they bench Ryan, they dropped his ass to third string?? Life comes at you fast."

Ryan is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, but according to several reports, it has nothing to do with his benching.