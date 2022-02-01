The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Significant Broncos News

The Denver Broncos running out onto the field.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 31: The Denver Broncos take the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are officially for sale.

“The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos,” the organization announced.

“… Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures. Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 season.”

As expected, the buyer will need a whole lot of cash. The sale of the Broncos’ organization will reportedly required over $4 billion.

There’s speculation that Peyton Manning and John Elway could form a group to purchased the storied NFL franchise.

“Remember this tweet: Peyton buys into the Broncos and they’re in the Super Bowl in the next 4.”

“Peyton buying the Broncos and then trading for Rodgers will make a cool 30 for 30.”

“Wow. The start of a new era for the Broncos. Really hope Peyton Manning can be a part of the winning ownership group.”

“Peyton Manning will buy the Broncos. BOOK IT.”

Peyton Manning becoming part of the new ownership group would be an awesome story. But there’s expected to be a competitive market for Denver’s NFL organization.

There’s long been speculation that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could become involved if an NFL organization went for sale. Well, now’s his chance if the rumors are true.

