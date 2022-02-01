The Denver Broncos are officially for sale.
“The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos,” the organization announced.
“… Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures. Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 season.”
Joe Ellis: "Whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community."

As expected, the buyer will need a whole lot of cash. The sale of the Broncos’ organization will reportedly required over $4 billion.
There’s speculation that Peyton Manning and John Elway could form a group to purchased the storied NFL franchise.
"Remember this tweet: Peyton buys into the Broncos and they're in the Super Bowl in the next 4."
Remember this tweet: Peyton buys into the Broncos and they’re in the Super Bowl in the next 4 https://t.co/UNKBqtyln6

"Peyton buying the Broncos and then trading for Rodgers will make a cool 30 for 30."
Peyton buying the Broncos and then trading for Rodgers will make a cool 30 for 30

"Wow. The start of a new era for the Broncos. Really hope Peyton Manning can be a part of the winning ownership group."
Wow. The start of a new era for the Broncos. Really hope Peyton Manning can be a part of the winning ownership group. #BroncosCountry #BroncosForSale https://t.co/v3vuo1cYoO

"Peyton Manning will buy the Broncos. BOOK IT."
Peyton Manning will buy the Broncos. BOOK IT https://t.co/SQez04OPAI

Peyton Manning becoming part of the new ownership group would be an awesome story. But there’s expected to be a competitive market for Denver’s NFL organization.
There’s long been speculation that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could become involved if an NFL organization went for sale. Well, now’s his chance if the rumors are true.