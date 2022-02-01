The Denver Broncos are officially for sale.

“The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos,” the organization announced.

“… Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures. Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 season.”

The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos. Joe Ellis: “Whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.” pic.twitter.com/ubfPc4TjID — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2022

As expected, the buyer will need a whole lot of cash. The sale of the Broncos’ organization will reportedly required over $4 billion.

There’s speculation that Peyton Manning and John Elway could form a group to purchased the storied NFL franchise.

“Remember this tweet: Peyton buys into the Broncos and they’re in the Super Bowl in the next 4.”