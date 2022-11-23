NFL World Reacts To The Significant Quarterback Changes

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 02: Sam Darnold #14 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers look on during training camp at Wofford College on August 02, 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Usually in a given season there are only a handful of teams that make changes at quarterback during any point of the season. But this week we could see up to half a dozen notable changes.

As of Wednesday, three teams have announced that they will have different starting quarterbacks in Week 12. Sam Darnold will get the starting nod over Baker Mayfield on the Carolina Panthers, Mike White replaces Zach Wilson for the New York Jets and Kyle Allen replaces Davis Mills for the Houston Texans.

But injuries could also see two more quarterback changes. A concussion for Matthew Stafford could give way for Bryce Perkins on the Los Angeles Rams, while an injury to Justin Fields' non-throwing shoulder could thrust Trevor Siemian into the starting job for the Chicago Bears.

Some NFL fans are excited for the sheer chaos at quarterback around the league and others are hoping for more. Though some thinks that this isn't conducive to good football being played:

The NFL is not only a game of inches, it's a war of attrition. Quarterbacks may get offered more protections than other positions, but injuries can still happen and poor play over a long enough period of time will lead to changes being made.

We've seen some backups thrive and wind up winning the starting job from their strong play in spot duty, while others have played themselves out of a career.

A handful of NFL careers will likely be decided on just a handful of throws this weekend.