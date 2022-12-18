NFL World Reacts To The Snowball Controversy At Bills Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Fans watching Saturday night's game between the Bills and Dolphins in Buffalo might've noticed some snowballs flying to the turf at Highmark Stadium.

Bills Mafia rained snowballs after their team scored a touchdown, but they also were throwing some at Dolphins defenders and at the Miami sideline.

The game had to briefly be paused to tell fans that if another snowball hits a Dolphins player, Buffalo will be flagged for a 15-yard penalty.

The NFL world reacted to Saturday night's snowball controversy on Twitter.

"We cool with snowball being thrown into the field of play during live action???" asked Nick Wright.

"If a snowball hits a player, a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo will be enforced. Haven't seen that one before," tweeted PFF's Ari Meirov.

"Buffalo fans raining snowballs during play, someone even hit the camera guy," another pointed out.

"The Bills also announced that any fan caught throwing snowballs will be ejected and subject to arrest," Meirov followed-up.

We'll just say it hasn't stopped them yet.