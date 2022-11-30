NFL World Reacts To The Stanford Coaching Report

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 02: Stanford Cardinal color guard wave giant Stanford flags on the field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl on January 2, 2012 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Just last week, the football world learned that Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down after a lengthy tenure.

A few days later, one candidate has reportedly emerged. College football insider Stewart Mandell is reporting Stanford talked to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about the opening.

"Stanford has talked with Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman about its coaching vacancy," Mandel said. "Roman was on Jim Harbaugh's Stanford staff in 2009-10. Not known how many other candidates there are at this time."

At least one fan is on board with the potential hire.

"Greg Roman’s run game would absolutely crush at the college level. Hell yes," one fan said.

Meanwhile, Ravens fans are hoping Roman leaves.

"Lamar should drive that man to the airport," one fan joked.

"The entire city of Baltimore would pay for all of his travel expenses and more to get him out of here," added another.

Should Stanford hire Roman?