NFL World Reacts To The Starting Quarterback Change

On Wednesday morning, the Houston Texans announced yet another quarterback change.

Head coach Lovie Smith announced second-year quarterback Davis Mills will get the start this weekend. The decision comes after Mills was benched for the past two games.

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen struggled immensely over those two games, though. With a contest against the Dallas Cowboys coming up, Smith opted for the better of the two quarterbacks.

Fans aren't sure what to make of the quarterback situation.

"Mess in Houston," one fan said.

Some fans think Mills shouldn't have been benched in the first place.

"It was ridiculous to bench him in the first place, especially for the Browns game. We would have won that game if Mills played," another fan said.

Others just had jokes.

"I’ve heard that he would have been a 1st round pick if he had waited and entered last year’s draft," another fan joked.

What do you think of the move?