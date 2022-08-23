NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head.

No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun.

The Steelers used a seventh-round pick on the former South Dakota State star. Fans aren't thrilled the team used a seventh-round pick on a player who barely saw the field - in practice.

"Got to be the Steelers’ most questionable late-round pick since Colin Holba," Steelers reporter Daniel Valente said.

"Wasted draft pick... they couldn't afford to waste that pick... they should have brought in a linemen with that pick," a fan said.

"Steelers usually keep three quarterbacks. Mason Rudolph being inactive every week doesn’t make much sense. Which means... maybe a few moves to come," another fan said.

It's certainly possible the Steelers bring Oladukon back to the practice squad in the near future. His dual-threat ability could be used to get the Steelers defense ready for a few different opposing offenses this season.