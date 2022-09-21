NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."

The NFL world reacted to the Steelers suspension news on Wednesday.

"Certainly notable but he'll serve some/all of that time while on IR," one user replied. "I don't think he was going to be ready to come back right after Week 4, anyway."

"Substance abuse? Damn, that's Kazee."

Kazee was placed on IR last month after suffering a wrist injury.