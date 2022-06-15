NFL World Reacts To The Stunning Retirement News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In one of the most surprising retirements in an offseason full of them, one of the rising stars on the Indianapolis Colts suddenly up and left.

On Wednesday, Colts safety Khari Willis announced his retirement. He said that he intends to become a full-time minister in his new career path.

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Willis wrote.

Willis has been a rising star among safeties in the NFL. He might have made the Pro Bowl this past year had injuries not limited him to 11 games.

NFL fans and Colts fans in particular were stunned by the sudden decision.

Khari Willis was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He saw plenty of action as a rookie, staring nine games and finishing the year with 71 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass defended.

The following year Willis became a full-time starter, recording two interceptions, one pick six, six passes defended, two sacks, 85 tackles and three tackles for loss along with four QB hits.

He was on the verge of potentially getting a big payday in the coming months.

Now he's off to begin a new phase of his life.

Good luck!