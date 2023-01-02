NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Decision

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 17: The NBC Sunday Night Football logo is shown during the Washington Redskins game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on September 17, 2006 in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 27-10. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NFL has officially released the full schedule for Week 18, the final week of the regular season.

Almost all games will take place at either 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET, except for two on Saturday and one on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders contest will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday while the night game will be the AFC South title game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.

The Sunday night game (which will be on NBC) will feature the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. That's when the final playoff spot will be locked up.

The NFL community feels a bit bad for Lions fans since they could be eliminated before the game kicks off.

"This is a bad call by the league. If the Seahawks beat the Rams, which they should the Lions will be playing for nothing. Frankly, I don't think the league shoulda had an SNF game at all next week," another tweet read.

It is a bit sad knowing the Lions could be eliminated before they play on Sunday night, but they're still going to give it everything they have.

The Lions will be hoping that the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams, which would make Sunday night's game a "play-in game" for both teams.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.