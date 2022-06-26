NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

For nearly 30 years the NFL Sunday Ticket has been the sole property of DirecTV. But that partnership is coming to an end soon - and the rumors floating around are giving the NFL world a lot of room for excitement.

According to CNBC's Alex Sherman, some of the largest corporations in the world have submitted bids to be the new host of the NFL Sunday Ticket. The teams Sherman specifically mentioned were Apple, Disney+ and Amazon.

The bids he mentioned are most noteworthy because they boast some of the biggest streaming services in the world. More importantly, they have pockets deep enough to give the NFL a treasure trove of new revenue.

But of those three services, NFL fans seem most excited for the prospect of Disney+ getting it. Given their track record with original content as well as Disney's ownership of ESPN, it makes sense that fans are so thrilled for the idea:

The NFL Sunday Ticket is currently the only package that allows fans to watch every NFL game in any network across the country.

But with DirecTV's parent company AT&T struggling to make it financially viable, the service is now effectively up for auction.

Whoever gets the NFL Sunday Ticket has the potential to set the marketplace for NFL game viewership across the country and will be a new powerhouse in the broadcast industry.

This is a story worth following all the way to the final sale.