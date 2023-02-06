NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Commercial News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: A view of the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For many Americans, the highlight of the Super Bowl is the commercials. But after a year of controversy, one form of Super Bowl advertisement won't be returning.

According to Front Office Sports, there will be no cryptocurrency commercials in the Super Bowl broadcast this year. Last year four major crypto exchanges spent upwards of $50 million to advertise during Super Bowl LVI.

But after a year of controversy combined that has seen numerous exchanges lose billions and wreck the reputation of many celebrities who endorsed them, it appears that we won't be getting any more of those in 2023.

For the wider NFL world, the news has come as a delight now that they know "the Crypto Bowl" won't be returning for another go-around.

Whether you've personally benefited from cryptocurrency or not, countless people - as well as major sports franchise - have been screwed over by exchanges.

The biggest controversy came to the Miami Heat a few months ago when the collapse of the FTX exchange occurred just over a year after obtaining a sponsorship to rename their building "FTX Arena."

Suffice it to say, the sports world is a lot more skeptical of crypto than it was just one year ago. But that's what happens when you upset the apple cart.

Will we ever see crypto commercials on Super Bowl Sunday again?