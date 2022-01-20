NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Halftime News

The NFL has released its official trailer for this year’s star-studded Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

In the video, each of this year’s legendary performers are showcased with one of their hit songs — Eminem with “Rap God,” Snoop Dogg with “The Next Episode,” Mary J. Blige with “Family Affair,” Kendrick Lamar with “Humble” and Dr. Dre with “Still D.R.E.”

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟 Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWB pic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

This epic trailer seems to have fans from around the world pumped for this year’s performance.

“What a trailer for the halftime show. This is going to be unreal, so excited!” one fan wrote.

“I am somehow even more hyped than I thought was possible,” another added.

“This is just a teaser video. I can only imagine what the actual production of the show will look like,” another said.

So excited for this halftime show 🔥🔥 https://t.co/UGd7GFvZJx — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) January 20, 2022

Some are even saying this could be the best Super Bowl halftime lineup ever.

Oh HELL YES this could be the best one ever https://t.co/w87hVAtCt7 — Jack Rotondo (@jack_rotondo5) January 20, 2022

Together, these five performers have 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums.

This year’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will be showcased in Los Angeles’ two-year-old SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are all from the LA area.

The Super Bowl will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.