NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Halftime News

The Weeknd on the stage for the halftime show.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NFL has released its official trailer for this year’s star-studded Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

In the video, each of this year’s legendary performers are showcased with one of their hit songs — Eminem with “Rap God,” Snoop Dogg with “The Next Episode,” Mary J. Blige with “Family Affair,” Kendrick Lamar with “Humble” and Dr. Dre with “Still D.R.E.”

This epic trailer seems to have fans from around the world pumped for this year’s performance.

“What a trailer for the halftime show. This is going to be unreal, so excited!” one fan wrote.

“I am somehow even more hyped than I thought was possible,” another added.

“This is just a teaser video. I can only imagine what the actual production of the show will look like,” another said.

Some are even saying this could be the best Super Bowl halftime lineup ever.

Together, these five performers have 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums.

This year’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will be showcased in Los Angeles’ two-year-old SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are all from the LA area.

The Super Bowl will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

