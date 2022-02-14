A major officiating controversy has entered the Super Bowl 56 discussion.

Refs held their flags in check for the majority of Sunday night’s Rams-Bengals Super Bowl. That is, until the Los Angeles offense got into the red-zone and had a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.

The officiating crew began throwing flags left and right – almost all in favor of the Rams – during the drive. Matthew Stafford took advantage and found Cooper Kupp in the end-zone for the eventual game-winning touchdown.

NFL fans are furious the refs became so involved at the end of Super Bowl 56.

“WHO INVITED PAC-12 REFS TO THE SUPER BOWL,” one fan tweeted.

“Refs making a last minute attempt at #SuperBowl MVP,” one fan said.

“These refs are RUINING the Super Bowl just like they did all season,” a fan wrote.

“Why not just give the refs helmets and pads and let them play for the Rams?,” another commented.

“Of course the refs end up ruining the Super Bowl. Should have seen this coming,” a fan wrote.

It’s worth pointing out the officials missed an egregious offensive pass interference call on the Bengals when Tyler Higbee beat Jalen Ramsey and raced for a 75-yard touchdown early in the second half.

In other words, the Rams weren’t the only team that received favorable calls.

Unfortunately, the refs will be apart of the Super Bowl 56 conversation.

However, that doesn’t change the fact the Los Angeles Rams are world champions.