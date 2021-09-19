NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Frank Gore News

Gore has spent the last few months actively training to get into the ring, and a source confirms that there is a high-profile fight in the works for Gore. Always a fight fan, Gore also hired noted fight agent Malki Kawa, who is also a football agent and negotiated Darius Leonard’s $99.25 million extension.

While it’s pretty rare to see a professional athlete pursue another sport, Gore inside of the boxing ring seems to fit.

With several teams still with RB needs, legendary RB Frank Gore has turned his attention to… boxing. There is a fight in the works. My story: https://t.co/Fgtxp9RCLC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

However, we are seeing a ton of celebrity boxing fights these days. Many fans are growing tired of it.

“Boxing may as well be dead. Everybody thinks they’re a boxer now because they jump rope and hit somebody covered in padding who wont hit back for a couple months. They see a void of star power and a bunch of dummys just begging to have their money taken,” one fan tweeted.

“Boxing has become an exhibition sport for famous people to cash in a quick paycheck. This is why no one takes boxing seriously any more,” another fan added.

Others, meanwhile, are excited to see what Gore could do inside of the ring.

“Frank Gore has always been a warrior! It only makes sense…” one fan wrote.

“I guess playing RB for 50 years wasn’t tough enough…..these football players truly different,” another fan added.

Do you want to see Frank Gore inside of the boxing ring?