T.J. Watt is hoping to tie or break Michael Strahan’s all-time NFL single season sack record against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Early on, Watt appeared to tie it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers standout pass rusher appeared to take down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. The play was initially ruled as a sack, giving Watt the single season record with Strahan.

#Steelers pass-rusher TJ Watt tied the NFL single season sack record with a sack and forced fumble. Does this lock up DPOY? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

However, the official scorers later ruled the play as a non-sack, as Huntley initially picked up the ball before running with it.

The official scorers did not give T.J. Watt a sack on that weird play, which was scored as an aborted snap and fumble. Still 1 away from tying the NFL record. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

False alarm: that will NOT be the Michael Strahan-tying sack. Bad snap, Tyler Huntley corrals it, gets up and TJ Watt is of course waiting. Watt takes down Huntley, but scorer says he was a runner. However… the ball shoots out, Watt gets a forced fumble and #Steelers recover it — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 9, 2022

Live look at the official scorer for the Steelers-Ravens game https://t.co/ggAXYmwxFS pic.twitter.com/LSa7O08DwO — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 9, 2022

Absolute elite spite by the Ravens official scorer. You don’t see them like this anymore https://t.co/SIjjJ9hDtt — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 9, 2022

TJ Watt takes down Huntley for what would be a record tying sack. Ravens scorer: pic.twitter.com/fhzU2BXB48 — Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) January 9, 2022

Ravens scorer is definitely unbiased. https://t.co/rfnK2JIdMv — Pete Nakos (@Pete_Nakos96) January 9, 2022

The Steelers, meanwhile, are leading the Ravens, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Will T.J. Watt get the record?