The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The T.J. Watt, Ravens Controversy

Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt on the fieldPITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

T.J. Watt is hoping to tie or break Michael Strahan’s all-time NFL single season sack record against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Early on, Watt appeared to tie it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers standout pass rusher appeared to take down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. The play was initially ruled as a sack, giving Watt the single season record with Strahan.

However, the official scorers later ruled the play as a non-sack, as Huntley initially picked up the ball before running with it.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are leading the Ravens, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Will T.J. Watt get the record?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.